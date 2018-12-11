East Knoxville — 22-year-old Tamela Moore died after being shot Sunday night at the 3700 block of Speedway Circle at Calvin Street around 10:15 p.m., a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers found her with a gunshot wound inside a residence and a crime scene in the street when they arrived on the scene, according to the release.

Tamela was taken to UT Medical Center from the scene, but later died as a result of her injuries.

Another gunshot victim, 18-year-old Jeremiah Moore, arrived at UT Medical Center in a private vehicle a short time after, the release said, but KPD is not sure at this time if the shootings are related.

Investigators and forensic technicians are continuing to investigate the incident at this time, the release said.

