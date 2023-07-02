Update: KPD officers arrest Randall Lane Shropshire at Oyo Hotel after peaceful surrender

Randall Lane Shropshire was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee in connection with shooting his wife and throwing her from a vehicle on Friday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police responded to 317 Cedar Bluff Road at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning after being advised by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department that Randall Lane Shropshire was in the area. Shropshire was found in a first-floor room of the Oyo Hotel. Negotiators responded to the scene, he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The incident took place near Exit 28 on Highway 321 around 7:30 p.m. Leandre Shropshire was shot several times, pushed out of a vehicle and left on the side of the highway.

Leandre Shropshire was transported to a hospital for treatment after a passing motorist reported the incident to the Lincoln County Communications Center. Detectives closed a portion of the highway while investigating the crime scene.

Detectives continued to search for Randall Lane Shropshire, the person of interest and husband of Leandre. On Saturday morning, Shropshire’s phone pinged in Knox County, TN.

After notifying the Knox County Sheriff’s Office about the suspect, they located Shropshire at a motel in Knoxville and had barricaded himself in the room. The officers were able to arrest Shropshire after negotiations.