UPDATE 10:50 A.M.: The Knoxville Police Department has received multiple tips in the search for a male suspect that stole an unattended vehicle with a child still inside in North Knoxville.

If you can identify this individual or have information on this incident or the location of the suspect, please call 865-215-7212. You can remain anonymous. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our Facebook page @KnoxvillePD.

According to KPD, a man walked up to the vehicle outside a Dollar General store at the Broadway Shopping Center and entered the driver's door -- speeding off with it while a 4-year-old was still in the backseat.

KPD said the vehicle was still running and left unattended in the fire lane when it was stolen.

The vehicle was found a short distance away at the 200 block of Kern Place within a few minutes, and the child was found safe and unharmed in the backseat.

An image of the suspect, a white male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt and jogging pants, was released on KPD's twitter account.

WANTED: W/M, 20-30 years old, blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, red shoes. Last seen on foot near Kern Place and Armstrong Avenue. May be near Broadway and Cecil area now. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/4CkOrQrC0y — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 17, 2018

He may be 20-30 years old, last seen on foot near Kern Place and Armstrong Avenue in North Knoxville.

KPD said he's wanted for vehicle theft and especially aggravated kidnapping.

If seen, call 911 or KPD's crime line at 865-215-7212.

