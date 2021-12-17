U.S. Marshals arrest four people in Knoxville on warrants from Detroit

Authorities said the warrants included armed robbery, larceny and illegally having a gun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service said four people were arrested in Knoxville on warrants from Detroit. They said that the arrests were unrelated to each other, except for all the warrants originating from Detroit.

Officials said Ronald McCrory III, 20, Dontae Ward, 30, Tyler Ward, 30 and a young male were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals' Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. They said McCrory was confirmed to be a member of the Crips gang.

He was arrested on warrants for armed robbery, felony possession of a firearm, larceny from a motor vehicle and unlawfully driving away. The charges came from an Aug. 15 armed robbery incident in Macomb Copunty, according to a release from authorities.

They said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office asked for help from the U.S. Marshal's Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. That team learned that McCrory could have run to Knoxville and they reached out to the SMFTF.

The East Tennessee investigation led police to a house on the 7200 block of Northshore Drive, according to authorities. In the morning, McCrory and many other people were found inside the home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they also found Dontae Ward in the house and took him into custody.

Tyler Ward was also wanted for violating parole on 2010 unarmed robbery charges. The DFAT found that he could also have been living in Knoxville, and they told the SMFTF.

That investigation led police to an apartment complex on Hutchinson Avenue, according to a release from officials. Tyler was found in the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. A juvenile male was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, police said.