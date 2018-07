U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect involved in a reported shooting at the U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road, according to KPD.

The suspect's vehicle was found abandoned on Kim Watt Road.

Police said a male suspect could be on foot in the area and may be armed and dangerous.

If you see a suspicious person in the area, call 911 immediately.

US Marshals are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at the US Post Office of Weisgarber. The suspect's vehicle has been found abandoned on Kim Watt Rd. The white male suspect may be on foot in the area & may be armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you see a suspicious person — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 2, 2018

10News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

© 2018 WBIR