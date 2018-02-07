U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect wanted in an officer-involved shooting with marshals at the U.S. Post Office on Weisgarber Road, according to KPD.

Police said a male suspect identified as Larry Steven Covington is on foot in the area of Millard Beets, Sunflower, Lonas, and Middle Brook. KPD said he is armed and dangerous. He also may be injured.

Covington is described as a white, bald male, 5'10", wearing a yellowish green shirt and jeans. Police said residents in the area should shelter in place.

His vehicle was found abandoned on Kim Watt Road in West Knoxville, police said.

Marshals said they were attempting to arrest Covington for failure to turn himself in for a four-year sentence for fraud around 4 p.m. Monday when they had to fire a gun towards him. Authorities believe he is hurt because they found blood in the car he abandoned.

No one else was hurt.

According to the Department of Justice, Larry Steven Covington, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to a one-count information in May 2017.

The plea agreement states Covington learned how to prepare and file fraudulent income tax returns from another inmate while he was serving time in a Tennessee state correctional facility in 2008.

If you see a suspicious person in the area, call 911 immediately. Knoxville Police has also said if you witnessed the shooting, FBI investigators need you to call the Knoxville FBI Office at 865-544-0751.

