The U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force says a wanted fugitive has surrendered after they say he barricaded himself in a house in the Seymour area.

The U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force chased a fugitive on Tuesday afternoon near the Knox, Sevier and Blount County lines off of Chapman Highway, David Jolley with the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed.

They were after suspect Brandon Miller from Washington County on a fugitive warrant, Jolley said.

Brandon Miller (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Washington County Sheriff's Office

He was wanted for second degree homicide and possession of a firearm.

According to WCYB in the Tri-Cities, Miller was wanted in the shooting death of 31-year-old Charles Shelton of Lewisburg on Jan. 16.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Shelton was found dead with a gunshot wound on Cash Hollow Road. Officers also recovered a SUV that was reportedly hit with gunfire that smashed the driver-side and passenger-side windows.

Miller had originally been wanted for felony violation of probation and questioning in the death.

On Tuesday, Marshals engaged Miller near the Knox, Sevier and Blount County lines off Chapman Highway, which then turned into a foot chase, Jolley said.

Miller then barricaded himself inside a Seymour area house according to authorities.

Officers said Blount County SWAT took the lead and were trying to negotiate with the man to get him out of the house.

Jolley said there were loud noises reported in the area, but no gunshots were reported to have been fired.

Miller was taken into custody after surrendering.

The Knox County Sheriff, Blount County Sheriff and Sevier County Sheriff departments were responding, as well as the ATF and TN Highway Patrol. KCSO is providing air support as well.