US Postal carrier arrested after authorities say he sold medications and fentanyl-pressed pills while on duty

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force said Jason Andrew Russell was arrested after he sold medication and fentanyl-pressed pills to an undercover agent.
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A task force in Anderson County said Wednesday that a U.S. Postal carrier was arrested after he sold prescription medications and fentanyl-pressed pills to an undercover agent while on duty.

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force said Jason Andrew Russell was arrested as part of a long-term investigation that involved state and federal agencies. They said that as a result of that investigation, they also searched a home in Wartburg with help from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The crime task force said that they believe his arrest helped "effectively shut down an illicit drug trafficking operation." 

