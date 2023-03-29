US Postal carrier arrested after authorities say he sold medications and fentanyl-pressed pills while on duty

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force said Jason Andrew Russell was arrested after he sold medication and fentanyl-pressed pills to an undercover agent.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A task force in Anderson County said Wednesday that a U.S. Postal carrier was arrested after he sold prescription medications and fentanyl-pressed pills to an undercover agent while on duty.

The 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force said Jason Andrew Russell was arrested as part of a long-term investigation that involved state and federal agencies. They said that as a result of that investigation, they also searched a home in Wartburg with help from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.