Union Co. Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who escaped Union County jail

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they were searching for an inmate who escaped from the Union County jail.

They said Dean Scott "Scottie" McPherson, 35, was being kept in the jail on a misdemeanor violation of his probation, for driving on a suspended license. They said he is around 6'1" tall and weighs around 185 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.