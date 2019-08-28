CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sent an alert to students that there is a white male with blonde hair carrying a rifle walking toward campus, according to NBC affiliate WRCBtv.

Another alert posted on the UTC website said the person was wearing a tactical vest.

Chattanooga Police Department spokesman Trevor Tomas said that CPD officers and UTC officers are in the area and talking with the reporting party.

UTC updated its website to state the focus of the investigation of a suspicious person has now been centered on Fletcher hall. The building was evacuated while officers searched it.

Campus is not on lockdown, UTC said on its website.

Channel 3 in Chattanooga has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Details are limited.

WRCB

UTC.edu