A University of Tennessee outside linebacker and defensive end was arrested Sunday night accused of domestic assault and false imprisonment, according to Knox County court records.

Ryan Thaxton, of Alexandria, Va., was arrested on Lake Loudon Boulevard after being involved in an alleged disturbance with his girlfriend.

According to court documents, Thaxton insisted his girlfriend go with him into his dorm room and she refused. He reportedly pushed her towards his room, picked her up, and carried her inside.

While they were reportedly arguing, she tried to leave and he blocked the doorway with his body to prevent her from leaving or getting help, documents state.

The report states the incident happened around 8:23 p.m. Monday.

