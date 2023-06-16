UT football player Jaylen McCollough indicted in October apartment incident

The Georgia man faces a July 26 arraignment in Knox County Criminal Court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT football player Jaylen McCollough has been indicted on a single count of aggravated assault for an incident that took place in October at a Knoxville apartment complex.

McCollough, who graduated in December, is accused of beating Zion Spencer after Spencer entered the Fort Sanders apartment Oct. 9.

Spencer alleges he went in to the wrong apartment while intoxicated. After a confrontation inside, he testified last year that McCollough ended up punching him outside the apartment, causing serious injuries.

The case had been idle for months following a preliminary hearing for McCollough in November in Knox County General Sessions Court.

McCollough has an arraignment July 26 in Knox County Criminal Court on the assault charge.

Witnesses told differing stories in November about what happened the afternoon of Oct. 9 in the apartment.

Spencer said he barely entered the apartment; another witness said he saw Spencer standing with McCollough inside the apartment near a TV in the living room.

A judge ruled it would ultimately be proper for a jury to consider McCollough's guilt or innocence.

McCollough, of Austell, Ga., is a veteran starting safety who has been one of UT's defensive leaders.

Last year, UT ultimately cleared McCollough to play after reviewing what happened at the apartment. He's on the 2023 roster.