UT linebacker William Mohan indefinitely suspended from team after domestic assault arrest

KPD arrested UT linebacker William Mohan around 6 a.m. Sunday at a South Knoxville apartment. He is charged with aggravated domestic assault.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely after the Knoxville Police Department arrested him Sunday following a domestic disturbance.

KPD arrested UT linebacker William Mohan around 6 a.m. Sunday at a South Knoxville apartment. He is charged with aggravated domestic assault.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” UT said Tuesday.

Mohan is scheduled to appear in court on September 19 at 8:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.