UT student not hurt during carjacking in campus parking garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A UT student was not injured when she was a victim of a carjacking Tuesday evening in a campus parking garage.

According to an email sent to students, the student was walking to her car in the G-12 parking garage at 10:30 p.m. when she noticed a group of people gathered near the center stairwell.

As she got into the car, a girl from the group approached her and asked for a ride. Then a male dragged her out of the Toyota Yaris and got in the driver's seat. The rest of the group got into the car and they left.

Witnesses saw the Yaris leave through the White Ave. entrance and go the wrong way up White Ave. before heading north on 17th St.

No weapons were seen during the carjacking and the student was not physically hurt.

Investigators believe it was a group of juveniles under the age of 18 wearing athletic-style clothing. No arrests have been made.

UT offered the following advice to students in the email.