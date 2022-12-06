UTPD: Group of four wanted for robbery and assault on Lake Loudon Boulevard

UT Police said the incident happened on Sunday around 4 p.m. after a group of intoxicated people in a silver truck threatened, assaulted and robbed one person.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT Police said they are searching for a group of four involved in an assault and robbery that took place on Sunday.

According to UTPD, the incident took place around 4 p.m. on Lake Loudon Boulevard. One person said they were crossing the street when they were approached by a silver truck with four intoxicated individuals.

The people in the truck made threats to the person, and one of the suspects exited the vehicle, approached the victim, bumped their chest and spit in their face.

Another one of the people in the truck assaulted the victim and stole their purse. The group then drove up Lake Loudon Boulevard and turned right, heading eastbound on Volunteer Boulevard.