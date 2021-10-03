UTPD issues safety notice for students after assault and burglary reported at dorm hall

In a notice to the campus community, officials said that a burglary and assault incident happened at Stokely Hall at around 8 p.m.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is reminding students to be extra safe in their dorms after they said a group of men assaulted and robbed a student in a residence hall.

In a notice to the campus community, officials said that a burglary and assault incident happened at Stokely Hall at around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. They said that a person's roommate answered the door and was immediately assaulted by one male.

They said that three or four other mals entered the apartment and walked to a room where they took items from the victims. A witness and the victim said they did not know the suspects' identities.

Police said that they tried to find out more information from the victim but they refused to discuss the incident.

In the safety notice, police recommended people avoid propping doors open and allowing visitors to walk in behind them. They also recommended people confirm the identity of visitors before opening the door.