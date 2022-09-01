UTPD offers tips after rash of on-campus catalytic converter thefts

Hondas and Toyotas have been targeted in particular.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A rash of recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles on campus is prompting the University of Tennessee Police Department to offer tips so the community can avoid becoming a victim.

The thefts have occurred over the last month, according to UTPD.

They mirror an ongoing series of thefts in numerous East Tennessee communities, including Oak Ridge and Knoxville. Individuals, businesses and non-profits have all been hit.

Thieves can sell valuable metal such as platinum inside the converters, getting thousands of dollars in return.

According to UTPD, Hondas and Toyotas have been targeted in particular since January.

"Many of these thefts have occurred in surface parking lots," UTPD said Friday in a release.

Toyota Priuses, Honda vans and pickup trucks, in particular, have been targeted.

UT police say the campus community can take steps to help discourage or curtail thefts including parking in well-lit lots or spaces; parking close to building entrances or near roadways where your vehicle can be easily seen; using a parking garage, and keeping a closer eye on your vehicle when it's parked.