UTPD searching for man who used credit card stolen from elderly victim at Neyland Stadium

The University of Tennessee Police Department said that the man purchased around $350 worth of items from the Team Shop inside of Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department said that they needed help finding a man who they said used a credit card stolen from an elderly victim.

Police said that the man purchased around $350 worth of items at the Team Shop inside of Neyland Stadium using the stolen card. Police said that he also took a phone and some personal belongings from the victim.

The incident happened during the Vols' first home game on Sept. 2, police said.

Information about the time when it happened, the kinds of purchases, or additional information about the victim was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Anyone who is able to identify the man should reach out to UTPD investigators. They can be reached at utpdinvestigations@utk.edu or 865-974-3114.