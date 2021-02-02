To catch a thief: UTPD seeks public's help to track down person who used family's credit card, cash to go on spending spree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time this month, a thief took someone's credit card at a University of Tennessee home football game and went on a spending spree, according to University of Tennessee police.
The most recent incident happened Sept. 18, when the Vols played Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium.
UTPD tweeted a photo of the suspected thief Thursday.
The department said the suspect took cash and a credit card from a family at the game and then bought $500 in items at Neyland and at businesses around Knoxville.
If you know the person, please call 865-974-3114 or email authorities at utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.
Asking for the public's help has worked so far for UT authorities.
The department tried a similar tactic after someone used an elderly man's credit card that was stolen at the Sept. 2 home football game against Bowling Green. The man also took "personal belongings" from the victim and bought items totaling about $350 in the stadium, according to UTPD.
On Sept. 21, UTPD said it had taken out warrants to arrest the unnamed man.