x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

To catch a thief: UTPD seeks public's help to track down person who used family's credit card, cash to go on spending spree

Someone took the credit card and cash during the Sept. 18 home game against Tennessee Tech.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time this month, a thief took someone's credit card at a University of Tennessee home football game and went on a spending spree, according to University of Tennessee police.

The most recent incident happened Sept. 18, when the Vols played Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium.

UTPD tweeted a photo of the suspected thief Thursday.

Related Articles

The department said the suspect took cash and a credit card from a family at the game and then bought $500 in items at Neyland and at businesses around Knoxville.

If you know the person, please call 865-974-3114 or email authorities at utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.

Asking for the public's help has worked so far for UT authorities. 

The department tried a similar tactic after someone used an elderly man's credit card that was stolen at the Sept. 2 home football game against Bowling Green. The man also took "personal belongings" from the victim and bought items totaling about $350 in the stadium, according to UTPD.

On Sept. 21, UTPD said it had taken out warrants to arrest the unnamed man.