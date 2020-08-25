UTPD warns students Tuesday of man claiming to be YouTube producer, sexually assaulting women

UTPD said that the man claims to be a YouTuber and stops women to ask questions for a prize before grabbing their buttocks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department warned students about a man pretending to be a YouTube video producer Tuesday evening.

In a safety notice released to students, police warned that the man was seen in the area around the Institute of Agriculture. They said he has stopped women walking in the area to answer questions for a cash prize. When they answered incorrectly, they said he grabbed women's buttocks.

The incident happened twice, according to UTPD. He was described as a man between 30-40 years old, dressed in dark athletic clothes and riding a bicycle. He was also seen filming on a device secured to a gimbal, police said.

The students involved in the incidents declined to file an official police report or investigation, UTPD said.