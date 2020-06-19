Va. woman charged with shooting at KPD officers through hotel room door

Leigh G. Brown, 51, of Duffield, Va., was being held in the Knox County jail.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Virginia woman faces three aggravated assault charges after police say she fired gunshots into the door of a downtown hotel where she was staying.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, police were called to address a disturbance about 11 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn on Main Street. A woman in Room 605 had called 911 several times saying people were trying to kill her, according to records.

When officers tried to knock on the door to talk with Brown, "the subject fired numerous gunshots into the door in the direction of officers."

The bullets didn't pierce the door; no one was hurt, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.

"Shortly after, the subject exited the hotel room and surrendered to officers without incident," according to a news release from Erland.

Brown told police she "mistakenly" identified the officers and thought they were the people trying to hurt her. Warrants state the woman feared motorcycle gangs wanted her dead.