ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit.
Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS said.
If you know where Rosales is or have any information on his location, you can remain anonymous when you submit a tip to the ETVCS.
You can submit a tip by calling (865) 215-7165, using the P3 Tips app or visiting the ETVCS website. If your tip leads to his arrest, you'll be eligible for a cash reward.