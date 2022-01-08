ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape

Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit.

If you know where Rosales is or have any information on his location, you can remain anonymous when you submit a tip to the ETVCS.