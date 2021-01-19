KPD investigate after "Death" found spray-painted on KCHD door

A report shows that sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, an unknown individual spray-painted the word “Death” in black paint on the back door of the KCHD.

The Knoxville Police Department said that KCHD reported the incident Monday morning.

