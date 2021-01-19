KPD investigate after "Death" found spray-painted on KCHD door

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a vandalism report at the Knox County Health Department is being investigated by police.
The Knoxville Police Department said that KCHD reported the incident Monday morning.
A report shows that sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, an unknown individual spray-painted the word “Death” in black paint on the back door of the KCHD. It was painted on the glass on the door.
Based on the similarities between the KCHD vandalism and the one reported at Mayor Indya Kincannon’s home, police are investigating if there is any connection or if the same suspect was responsible.