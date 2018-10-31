Investigators have issued a first-degree murder warrant for a man accused in the deadly South Knox County shooting on Wednesday.

Bobby A. Hansard, 24, is d

escribed as a white male from Sevier County. He's wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person at a residence off Smith Lane earlier this week and wounded another person, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle investigators were searching for on Thursday was described as a 4-door, maroon sedan. The vehicle was located Saturday, Nov. 3, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say an additional suspect was taken into custody this evening.

The public is asked to call our Major Crimes Detectives if you have any information on the suspect at 865-215-3590, 865-215-2284, or 911.

Please DO NOT approach the suspect, he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to dispatch, a call for a shooting came in at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they found one victim with fatal injuries. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office initially said they did not believe either of the victims shot the other one.

