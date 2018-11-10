Knoxville — A vehicle theft led to the arrest of two Knoxville residents wanted on felony drug and gun charges.

A Lenoir City Police Department investigator was looking into information about a stolen Dodge Charger near Alma Avenue in Knoxville on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded and discovered the vehicle parked behind a residence and identified the driver who was just inside the open back door of the residence, according to officers. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident.

KPD said a very strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the residence during the arrest so they called for anyone else inside to come out. After several minutes, the female resident came out and was immediately detained for questioning.

According to officers, numerous weapons and drugs were discovered both inside the residence and the stolen Charger including a loaded Springfield .40 caliber handgun, a loaded Professional Ordinance .223 pistol, a loaded Taurus .40 caliber handgun, an AR-15 rifle, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, heroin and various pills.

The loaded Taurus handgun and the crack cocaine were found hidden in the children’s bedroom. Digital scales and over $1,200 were located in the residence, and a second stolen vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, was also recovered.

Photos courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department

DeMarquise L. Welch, 34, and Jameshia Davis, 27, have multiple gun and drug charges against them.

Welch has prior felony convictions in Knox County for possession of schedule II for resale, evading arrest, theft, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention facility on a $212,500 bond.

Davis has prior felony convictions in Knox County for burning personal property and aggravated assault. She is being held on a $201,000 bond.

