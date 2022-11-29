DA: Man facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to 2020 crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

Clinton Campbell had three prior convictions for DUI in Tennessee, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing a 30-year prison sentence after hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in August 2020, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Clinton Campbell pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, the DA said.

William Daniels was driving a Harley Davidson on I-40 East in Roane County with Sylvia Lane as a passenger. Daniels slowed in the right lane and was preparing to stop and deliver fuel to another motorcyclist who had run out of gas when Campbell, who was driving a Dodge Charger, hit the motorcycle from behind, according to the DA.

Both Daniels and Lane were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It was found that Campbell was operating the Dodge at 88 mph just before the crash occurred. A blood draw found that Campbell had a combination of methamphetamine, amphetamine, diazepam, marijuana and other controlled substances in his system, the DA said.

Campbell had three prior convictions for DUI in Tennessee and multiple felony drug and theft charges. This allowed the DA's office to seek an enhanced sentence in the case, according to the DA.