Veteran firefighter accused of child sex charges faces June trial

A grand jury indicted Scott Warwick in October.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A now retired veteran Knoxville firefighter accused of child sex abuse faces a June 2021 trial date in Knox County, a date picked because his alleged victim is now in school.

Scott Warwick, 56, a former captain, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Knox County Criminal Court before Judge Steve Sword. He's facing indictment for aggravated sexual battery and sexual contact with a minor.

Sword set a June 1 trial date, but Warwick will report back on the status of his case Feb. 4.

Warwick is free on bond. He abruptly retired from the department this fall after a 30-year career.

Three of the counts allege he touched the minor child several times from August to Oct. 5 of this year on the clothing covering the alleged victim's private parts.

The remaining counts allege Warwick had sexual contact with the minor victim during several instances in the same time period, August through Oct. 5, "while in a position of trust and used the position of trust to accomplish the sexual contact..."

Warwick was put on administrative leave with pay Oct. 7 pending a criminal investigation.

He's in line for a city pension of $4,398 a month.