Veteran KFD fire captain charged with fondling, sexual contact with a child

Scott Warwick, 56, has been booked and released. KFD put him on leave with pay Oct. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A veteran Knoxville firefighter has been charged with fondling and having sexual contact with a child.

William Scott Warwick, 56, is charged in a six-count indictment in Knox County Criminal Court. The specific felony charges: aggravated sexual battery and sexual contact with a child.

Three of the counts allege he touched the minor child several times from August to Oct. 5 of this year on the clothing covering the alleged victim's private parts.

The remaining counts allege Warwick had sexual contact with the minor victim during several instances in the same time period, August through Oct. 5, "while in a position of trust and used the position of trust to accomplish the sexual contact..."

Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp released a statement to WBIR through the Knoxville Mayor's Office.

"Capt. Warwick was placed on administrative leave with pay on Oct. 7, pending a criminal investigation by the Knoxville Police Department. Capt. Warwick has applied to retire from the Fire Department, effective Nov. 1, 2020.

"The City's policy is to not comment on pending criminal proceedings, so I am unable to make any additional statements."

Besides being a veteran of the department, Warwick is an accomplished singer who has appeared and sung at local events.

Warwick sang at Mayor Indya Kincannon's inauguration in December.