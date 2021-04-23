Victims' families use pain of losing loved ones for statewide legislation changes

This week marks National Crime Victims' Rights Week. It is meant to remind people about how collective action can influence how future crimes are prosecuted.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week marks National Crime Victims' Rights Week. It is meant to remind people about victims of various crimes and how collective action can influence how future crimes are prosecuted.

It’ has been 14 years since Mary and Hugh Newsom lost their son. Chris Newsom and Channon Christian were brutally tortured and murdered. The loss of their son comes with a pain that will live with them forever.

“You never really stop thinking about it. You think about it all the time, every day, and it doesn’t go away," said Mary.

"It's a very trying situation that you have to confront. You can't run away from it," said Hugh. “You’ll never get over it, but you will get through it."

They endured eight trials related to the loss of their son and now deal with continuous appeals and parole hearings. Over the years, they have also been able to pass two new laws as a result of advocating for victims' families.

One was The Chris Newsom Act, which created the presumption that a judge can act as the 13th juror following a unanimous verdict.

“A lot of stuff has made a difference." said Mary.

She isn't the only mother who lost a child. Joan Berry lost her daughter, Johnia, after she was murdered almost 17 years ago.

“I think our justice system is still lacking a lot," she said.

Berry spent the years since losing her daughter working to make a difference for victims and victims’ families. She has also worked to make sure people are fully informed about sentencing, and how much time people will need to serve after being charged with a crime.

“I’m very passionate about that. I want to try and make sure the victim has as many rights as the criminal does," she said. “People really need to know when they’re walking out of that courtroom what time they’re going to be spending.”

Both families have made strides and know their children would be proud.

“That’s what Johnia wanted to do," said Berry.