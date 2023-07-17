3 charged, including victim's father, following fentanyl overdose death, TBI says

Jamichale Wayne Fain, 34, Megan Danielle Newland, 34, and William Way, 56, were responsible for providing the drugs.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a fentanyl overdose death in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI stated an investigation began following the suspected overdose death of 30-year-old Ashley N. Way in February. Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl intoxication, according to the TBI.

Jamichale Wayne Fain, 34, Megan Danielle Newland, 34, and William Way, 56, who is the victim's father, were responsible for providing the drugs that resulted in Ashley Way's death, according to the TBI.