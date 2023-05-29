KPD: Male victim taken to hospital with non-fatal wounds after shooting at Victor Ashe Park, two people detained

The Knoxville Police Department said that the shooting happened on the 4900 block of Bradshaw Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday that a male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds after a shooting at Victor Ashe Park.

They said that the shooting happened at the 4900 block of Bradshaw Road, and said two people were detained nearby "for further investigation." They said that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.