Four people were arrested Sunday morning after Knoxville Police said they were trying to arrest a man when another man shoved the officer to allow the suspect to get away.

On Sunday, June 17 at approximately 1:28 a.m., an officer was on the 100 block of Central Street trying to arrest Ahmad Manning who was accused of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

While trying to arrest Manning, police say a man shoved the officer away from Manning and they both started to flee.

The officer along with a second officer pursued the second man, who was later identified as Shawntez Matthews, but they say he refused to stop.

According to Knoxville Police, Matthews then stopped and turned to confront the officers but continued to refuse to comply with their demands.

Matthews reportedly resisted arrest forcing the officers to take action to place the suspect into custody. He was charged with simple assault on an officer, disorderly conduct – fighting, resisting arrest, and drunkenness.

He was released following his arrest but police said on Monday around 4:20 p.m. that they were working to take him back into custody for violation of probation. KPD said Matthews was on probation for a previous conviction of sell and delivery.

Manning was caught by other responding officers and placed into custody, according to KPD. Manning was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

According to KPD, two additional suspects were also arrested, Thomas Dixon and Jaeland Lawson. Both were charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

© 2018 WBIR