Virtual town hall with City of Knoxville leaders focuses on stopping violent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City of Knoxville leaders joined a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, where they talked about stopping violent crime in the city.

Families who lost loved ones due to violence shared their stories during the meeting. Terry Walker Smith and Zenobia Dobson both joined the meeting. They both lost loved ones due to violent crime.

"I knew there was some accountability for someone that murdered my child," Dobson said during the meeting. "Someone is responsible for that gun who killed my baby."

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen and Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas also joined the town hall. Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie started the meeting by saying that the City of Knoxville has seen a surge of violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabrielle Hays with WBIR moderated the meeting.