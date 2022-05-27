Detective: Monroe Co. woman charged with homicide after shooting her boyfriend

The arrest report said Bledsoe initially told deputies the boyfriend had been hit by a round that came from the woods behind her, but later admitted to shooting him.

VONORE, Tenn. — A woman is in custody for homicide after Monroe County deputies said she admitted to shooting her boyfriend overnight.

A detective with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Crystal Bledsoe, 42, has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of her 48-year-old boyfriend, David Millsaps.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a home on Smokey Branch Road in Vonore around 10 p.m. Thursday for an unresponsive person, saying they found Millsaps on the ground with CPR in progress and a bullet wound in his left arm.

The arrest report said Bledsoe initially told deputies Millsaps had been hit by a round that came from the woods behind her, but later admitted to the detective the .22 caliber gun was hers and that she shot into the trees for practice -- saying Millsaps was in front of her when she shot again and hit him.

The detective said the bullet hit Millsaps in the arm before entering his body. EMS treated him at the scene and took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the autopsy has not been completed yet.