Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects

Two women attacked two people at the Papermill Drive restaurant Oct. 9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and created a commotion. They acted belligerently, stood on tables and threatened the staff, according to a report.

One of the victims told them to stop. That angered the women, so they attacked her, striking her until she fell to the floor. The victim's friend tried to intervene and the suspects turned on her, according to KPD, "beating her until she fell and then started stomping on her face."

The suspects fled in two vehicles, an older model silver Buick 4-door with a Tennessee tag and a grey 2014 Infiniti QX60 with a temporary tag. As the suspects fled they dropped a plastic key tag for the rental vehicle and "a TN ID."

The victims and a witness identified one of the attackers as a 28-year-old woman.

The restaurant had security video, which police have reviewed. They released stills of one suspect to the public.