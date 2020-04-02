Crooks are using social security numbers to file phony tax returns in your name, the Better Business Bureau warns.

Experts say the longer you wait, the longer someone has to pretend they’re you and get your return mailed to them

All they need are some basic information about you to file the return.

Victims usually don't find out until they file their own returns with the IRS and the federal agency notifies them that they've already filed a return.

If it happens to you, you should contact the IRS immediately.

