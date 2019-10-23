MARYVILLE, Tenn — The Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested a Walland man following a scuffle with a deputy as he was being taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a residence on Westwood Estates Drive in Maryville to the call of a domestic assault, according to a post on the BCSO Facebook page.

Deputies said when they arrived, the suspect, 41-year-old Jason Dewaine Sherwood, had already left the scene. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, told deputies Sherwood had thrown a TV at her, hitting the back of her head.

While deputies were on the scene, a medic with AMR Ambulance Service found a 15 week-old lab mix puppy with his mouth tied shut with a hair tie, according to the post. Deputies and AMR personnel cut the binding from the dog’s mouth and discovered a bone in its mouth.

The woman told deputies that Sherwood bound her dog’s mouth Monday night after the two had argued, according to BCSO.

Deputies took warrants out on Sherwood for domestic violence with assault and cruelty to animals.

A deputy said he spotted a vehicle matching the description of Sherwood’s vehicle and tried to take him into custody.

Sherwood at first refused to get out of the vehicle, according to BCSO. When he started to get out of the vehicle, he grabbed the deputy’s vest in an effort to get away. The deputy was able to gain control of Sherwood and take him into custody.

The woman was treated at the scene by AMR medical personnel, according to officials. Blount County Animal Control arrived and took the dog to the Blount County Animal Shelter where he is being treated.

BCSO said Sherwood is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic violence with assault, cruelty to animals, evading arrest and simple assault. He is being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31.