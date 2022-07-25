Claiborne County Sheriff's Office: Fugitive apprehended after barricading himself inside residence

Matthew Randell Price was wanted on multiple warrants in Kentucky and Virginia, according to CCSO.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.

According to a Facebook post by CCSO, Matthew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody after a lengthy standoff with deputies.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with Price at a residence in the Cumberland Gap area. Price then ran into the residence and proceeded to barricade himself inside, according to the post.

CCSO said its Special Response Team was dispatched to the scene and made entry into the residence where Price was found in the attic. He was taken into custody and taken to the Claiborne County Jail awaiting extradition.

Price is facing multiple charges from Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky, according to the post.