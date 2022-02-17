Deputies trying to locate wanted man with charges out of Alabama in Kodak area

The person has been identified as Adam D. Wilson, 36, of Lacey's Springs, Alabama, deputies said.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a wanted man with charges out of Alabama in the Kodak area.

The man has been identified as Adam D. Wilson, 36, of Lacey's Springs, Alabama, deputies said.

According to a press release, it is believed that Wilson is in a stolen 1996 blue Ford F-150 truck with a Tennessee registration: CVK-355 with white graphics lettering.

Deputies said the vehicle was taken early Thursday in the area where Wilson was known to be on foot and the direction of travel is unknown.

Wilson is wanted for violation of pre-trial release bond condition based on charges out of Alabama, deputies said.