A man accused of dropping off a juvenile shooting victim and juvenile suspect at Tennova North on Saturday has been arrested for tampering with evidence, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant states at around 11:43 p.m. Saturday, Benjamin Brandenburg reportedly dropped two juveniles and a witness off at the hospital after a teen said he was handling a pistol in the back seat of a car when it discharged and hit another male teen in the car.

Knoxville Police officers were called to the hospital and took the two individuals into custody for questioning and said they learned that the shooting allegedly occurred on Cunningham Road so the investigation was handed over to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. KPD said it recovered a weapon but couldn't say if it was the one involved in the shooting.

The Knox County warrant states Brandenburg admitted to KCSO investigators that he took the weapon to the witness's address and put it in some leaves beside the residence and went back to the hospital, according to the warrant.

According to a source close to the investigation, the juvenile teen accused in the shooting was booked into the Knox County juvenile detention center. The victim was reportedly being treated at an area hospital.

