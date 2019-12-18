An Oneida man is facing domestic assault charges after police said he let his dog attack a woman several times.

Police issued an arrest warrant for David Adkins after responding to a 911 call on Sheppard Road around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

The warrant said when officers arrived, officers said they spoke with Adkins, who said he did not call 911. The officer asked him if a woman lived in the home, which he told them she was sleeping in the bedroom.

When the woman came outside, police said she said, "help me," revealing a large hole torn in the backside of her armpit.

The woman said Adkins had become aggressive toward her, letting his German shepherd attack her four separate times, causing injuries the day before.

The woman said she asked to go to the emergency room, but said Adkins would not take her.

Adkins claimed his dog did attack her, but said it was due to her 'raising hell' and abusing him.

Officers called an ambulance. The woman was taken to the Scott County Hospital for treatment.