Details of fatal Anderson Co. shooting revealed after suspect leads authorities on two-day manhunt

Jason Dockery was arrested Thursday in Union Co. after a two-day manhunt.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jason Dockery was arrested Thursday afternoon after a multi-state manhunt that last two days and took authorities through East Tennessee.

"They finally found him yesterday in Union County. Union County apprehended him and brought him back to Anderson and he is now in the Anderson County jail," said Rex Lynch, the Anderson County circuit court clerk.

Court records show Dockery shot and killed Shysti Mayberry along an Anderson County road while her child watched. They say Dockery drove with Mayberry in the passenger seat and her 21-month-old in the back. Records show he pulled out a pistol and shot her.

Mayberry tried to escape but investigators say Dockery fired at her until she hit the ground, a total of six times.

After a chase through several counties and a manhunt in Lee County, Va., authorities arrested Dockery as he walked along a Union County road. Court records show he still had that pistol and admitted to the killing.

He is now charged with first-degree murder and made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

"A murder like this one is rare in Anderson County. We see some throughout the year and will be able to handle it. We hope that the justice system does what it's supposed to," said Lynch.