Reports: Man indicted after hitting two pedestrians while driving under the influence

Kenyan Warren hit Stephanie Llewellyn and Jimmy Sinkler with a Toyota Tacoma on North Broadway last August. Llewellyn died shortly after, reports state.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A grand jury indicted a man after he hit two people with a car and killed at least one of them, reports state.

Kenyan Roshad Warren was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

Warren hit Stephanie Llewellyn and Jimmy Sinkler with a Toyota Tacoma on North Broadway in August 2022. Llewellyn died as a result of her injuries and Sinkler was seriously injured, reports state. It is unclear if Sinkler died.

Knoxville Police Department officers noticed the Tacoma about 100 feet away from where the pedestrians were hit. Warren was rummaging through the driver's seat when an officer saw him grab a beer can and throw it under the car, according to reports.

A bottle of vodka, marijuana and a pipe were also found at the scene, according to reports.

A witness stated that they saw Warren approach Llewellyn's body and kick her in an attempt to wake her up, according to reports.