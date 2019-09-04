A West Tennessee man is now facing federal charges for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl from Morgan County who had been reported missing as a runaway back in December.

The Wartburg Police Department said 45-year-old Richard Gilliland from Newbern was originally taken into custody in Kentucky by the Bowling Green Police Department on two state charges of Rape in the 3rd Degree back in January in relation to the incident.

According to the NBC affiliate WNKY in Bowling Green, police said the two met online and he admitted to having intercourse with the teen in the sleep cab of his truck on two separate occasions while parked at his place of employment. He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

On Saturday, he was taken into custody again in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police say he now faces federal charges for knowingly transporting a minor in interstate commerce for illegal sexual activity, knowingly using a facility of interstate commerce to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and knowingly using a facility of interstate commerce to entice a minor to produce child pornography.

Police say the teen was originally reported missing on Dec. 4, 2018 and found safe weeks later on New Year's Eve in Dyersburg, Tenn.