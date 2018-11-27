A school bus had its stop sign displayed and all lights flashing when a motorist from Jonesborough drove past the warnings and hit a 10-year-old student Tuesday morning, police said.

Crystal Buchanan, 41, is charged with one count of felony reckless endangerment and failure to yield to a stopped school bus following the crash in the 1800 block Highway 81 South near the Lamar community, according to a report from Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Buchanan is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. after posting a $1,000 bond.

The report did not give an updated condition on the 10-year-old student, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

