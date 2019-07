The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a vehicle engulfed in flames in Fountain City Monday night.

It happened outside the strip mall near McAlister's Deli at 2901 Tazewell Pike.

According to KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran, the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Dispatchers said the call came in at around 8:48 p.m.

Stephen C. Tucker was there when it happened and captured this video of the fire:

KFD said the investigation is still ongoing.