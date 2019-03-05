KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is warning people in Powell and West Knox County about a series of recent break-ins.

People have reported multiple home and car break-ins last weekend in the Calla Crossing neighborhood.

One video taken by a RING doorbell camera shows two men stepping onto the porch of their home, peeking inside the window and running away.

The crimes have the neighborhood on edge.

KCSO said crimes like these increase when the weather warms up.

"We have hot spots flair up. Most recently, Powell has been a hot spot and we track those," Lt. Allen Merritt said. "We have a division that actually tracks those trends and patterns of crimes so we can in turn step up our enforcement."

Investigators said they have some leads in the case, but didn't provide other details.

KCSO said the best way to prevent break-ins is to lock your car and bring your valuables indoors at night.

The Knoxville Police Department also posted reminders on some precautionary measures you can do to help avoid this crime of opportunity.