DA: Man convicted of 38 child sex charges after sexually assaulting two kids over several years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The District Attorney General's Office said Thursday that a man was convicted on 38 counts of child sex crimes.

They said Wayne Smith, 57, was convicted of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated sexual battery. His sentencing is set for November 4.

Prosecutors said that Smith acted as a father figure to two young victims and continued sexually abusing them for several years. They said when the first victim was 7 years old, Smith started sexually assaulting and molesting them. The abuse continued until the victim turned 16 years old, they said.

They said he also started sexually abusing the second victim when she was 10 years old, and the abuse continued until she was 13 years old. The girl then told a counselor about the abuse and they reported it to authorities.

The Knoxville Police Department started gathering evidence and spoke to the victims, according to a release from the Office of the District Attorney General.

They said rape of a child is a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Rape and statutory rape carry a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

They said prosecutors will seek a sentence to make sure Smith never leaves prison.