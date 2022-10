Brandon Lawson will also have to register as a sex offender for life. He is being held in the Grainger County Jail.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man must serve one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated sexual battery in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Brandon Lawson was sentenced to 20 years in prison but only has to serve one year. Armstrong confirmed that Brandon Lawson is the son of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.