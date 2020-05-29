'We have got to protect children' | Child advocate stresses importance of reporting child abuse even if it's just a suspicion

Child abuse is difficult to spot. It's even more difficult when it's hidden behind closed doors.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Child abuse is difficult to spot. It's even more difficult when it's hidden behind closed doors.

Because of this, child advocates are stressing the importance of how one phone call can make a huge difference in a child's life.

This past week, neighbors of Michael and Shirley Gray in Roane County were shocked to hear what happened behind closed doors. All were unaware of how many kids were actually in the home to begin with.

They were also unaware of the details. Records show children were kept in cages and in the basement with only bread and water, unsanitary living conditions. The Grays had also buried one of the children when they died.

Neighbors said they had no idea until a couple driving by last Friday spotted one of the boys and was concerned. They called 911 which prompted the investigation.

It's calls like this that save lives, according to children's advocate Chris Evans-Longmire. "It's much better to have a hunch of something going on and to act on. We have to be reminded that we've gotta protect children."

She works at the Children's Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District. "If you notice something that doesn't seem right or sit right with you there's probably a reason and you should act on it."

Calls to the child abuse hotline can remain anonymous, meaning a child's family will never know who made the call.

"That info is never reported and by law can never be," said Evans-Longmire.

She said signs could also be if a child's appearance or their playing habits change. They're subtle things, but something all neighbors and family should look for.

"When we all come together we can all certainly meet the best needs of the child, but everybody is going to be able to bring something different from the table," she said.

Taken into DCS custody, the Gray's three remaining children are safe now -- all thanks to that one hunch and a very important phone call.